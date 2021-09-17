Apple Hot Deals: iPad Mini 6 Preorders $50 Off, $179 AirPods Pro, Apple Watch S6 Hits $319
The latest iPad was upgraded with an A13 Bionic SoC, a new 12MP rear camera, and a 12MP FaceTime HD camera with Center Stage support. The iPad starts at $329 with 64GB of storage, but Walmart currently has the tablet available for preorder in Space Gray and Silver at $299 (a $30 discount).
- Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2021) Wi-Fi 64GB Space Grey $299 @ Walmart
- Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2021) Wi-Fi 64GB Silver $299 @ Walmart
Walmart also has the all-new 8.3-inch iPad mini discounted during the preorder period. The iPad mini features the new A15 Bionic found in the iPhone 13 Pro and moves the Touch ID sensor to the Home button. The all-new tablet has the same form-factor as its predecessor but now features slimmer display bezels and a USB-C port at the bottom instead of Lightning. The iPad mini starts at $499 with 64GB of storage but is now priced at just $459 from Walmart.
- Apple iPad Mini (2021) Wi-Fi 64GB Purple $459 @ Walmart
- Apple iPad Mini (2021) Wi-Fi 64GB Starlight $459 @ Walmart
In addition to the discounts on new products, Amazon is racking up the savings on older Apple products. For example, the AirPods Pro drop down to their all-time low price of $179.99, instead of an MSRP of $249.99. For those on a tighter budget, the standard AirPods with a wired charging case is disunited by $44 to $114.99. Rounding out the audio segment, the AirPods Max have dropped from $549 to $499.
- Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case $179.99 @ Amazon
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case $114.99 @ Amazon
- Apple AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones $499 @ Amazon
Rounding out the discounts are deals on the fourth-generation iPad Air and Apple Watch Series 6. The former is on sale right now at Amazon for $539, but an instant coupon at checkout brings it down to just $499.99. The iPad Air is powered by the A14 Bionic, features a 10.9-inch display, USB-C connectivity, and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil.
- Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) $499.99 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 6 (Product) RED $319.98 @ Amazon
As for the Apple Watch Series 6, the 40mm watch in (Product) RED is discounted by $80 to $319.98. Given that there is no definite launch date in sight for the Apple Watch Series 7 (and that there aren't many game-changing additions with the latest model), this is a pretty good deal on the current-generation watch.