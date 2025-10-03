CATEGORIES
This New Amazon Prime Trick Solves One Of Online Shopping's Biggest Headaches

by Alan VelascoFriday, October 03, 2025, 02:28 PM EDT
Along with launching a bevy of new hardware to get customers into its ecosystem, Amazon continues to work on making shopping as friction free as possible. Amazon Prime members will now be able to utilize a new feature dubbed “Add to Delivery” that will make it a breeze to add items to an order without having to go through the steps of creating a new order.

Items that are eligible to take advantage of the new feature will have a button titled “Add to today’s delivery” beneath the “Add to cart” button. When a customer taps or clicks on this new button it will be automatically added to an upcoming delivery rather than needing to place a new order. Customers will also be able to “Undo” this if they happen to change their mind, although this undo option only looks to be available for a few minutes at most.


Add to Delivery will be available on both the Amazon Shopping App and on the Amazon.com site. Making it easy to take advantage of the feature whether at home or on the go. There is also no extra shipping fee associated with using it, which is a nice convenience when considering picking up a smaller item at the last minute.

The only disappointing part of this announcement is that the new feature isn’t available for any of the new hardware the company announced. Most of them are designed to work with users’ voices and incorporate the company’s Alexa+ AI service, so it’s surprising that customers won’t be able to use these devices to tap into the entirety of the Amazon shopping experience while using them.

For now, Add to Delivery is only available to Amazon Prime members located in the United States and the company hasn’t announced any plans to roll it out to other territories.
