Why The US Space Force Just Issued A Temp Ban On AI Tools Like ChatGPT
The United States Space Force has declared a temporary halt on all use of web-based AI tools among its ranks, citing data security concerns as the key reason. The ban will possibly be lifted once more guidelines around AI usage can be determined.
Reuters reports that the US States Space Force has banned use of web-based AI tools, such as ChatGPT and SF's own secure AI platform called Ask Sage, until further notice. In a memorandum sent to all Guardians—the official term for the Space Force workforce—dated September 29 states that such tools "are not authorized" for use on official systems "due data aggregation risks".
While the adoption of AI-powered tools that draw from LLMs (large language models) continue to explode around the world, the use of such tools within the US military has been slow to gain traction. Pentagon's apprehension over the benefits of artificial intelligence in its agencies is slowly coming around, but that hasn't stopped its personnel from accessing AI on their official PCs.
Lisa Costa, Space Force's Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, said in the memo that the ban intends on protecting Guardian and agency data while her team and relevant officials determine appropriate policies and procedures that better integrate AI capabilities into USSF missions. Other steps include forming a generative AI task force with other Pentagon teams that would hopefully lead to the technology being used in a "responsible and strategic manner".
Costa states that she's all for generative AI, believing that it "will undoubtedly revolutionize our workforce and enhance Guardian's ability to operate at speed". Apparently around 500 Guardians are affected by this ban, She hopes the ban can be lifted within 30 days once more detailed guidelines are in place.
While is such prudence and action can be applauded, it seems rather short-sighted in the bigger picture. It proves that the US government needs to more proactive over widespread AI adoption within its agencies if it intends on staying ahead of global competitors.