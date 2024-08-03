AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2 Amps ASUS ROG Ally X Gaming With A Huge FPS Lift
What if there were a way to press a key combination and nearly double your frame rate in just about any game? That's the promise of AMD's Fluid Motion Frames 2. Just four days ago, AMD released a preview driver that enables the feature on RDNA 2 discrete GPUs and all RDNA 3 GPUs—including those built into CPUs. We tested AMD's FMF2 on a Ryzen 7 8700G, in fact, using the same Hawk Point silicon as the Ryzen Z1 Extreme. But what about actual handhelds?
As we noted in our review, ASUS controls driver distribution on the ROG Ally machines. That means you can't simply download and install the latest Technical Preview driver from AMD to try out the frame generation function. However, it is possible to try AFMF2 on the ROG Ally X—you'll just have to force-install the driver. This is a slightly tricky process, so check out this video from YouTube channel "Ally in Hand" for a tutorial.
Got it all working? You can make sure by checking if the AMD FMF2 option is present in Adrenalin. At this point, it's important to keep in mind that AMD's Fluid Motion Frames is a type of frame generation technology. By inserting extra frames through interpolation, frame generation increases the visual frame rate, resulting in smoother gameplay visuals. This does not offer any other benefits of increased frame rate, including improved control responsiveness, since the actual game engine's frame rate remains unchanged.
With that said, the gains in visual fluidity can be quite large. We tested the indie third-person action platformer Onirism on the ROG Ally X and, using 1280×720 resolution in this surprisingly-heavy Unity title, we can achieve around 45 FPS in the game's huge open world areas. This looks pretty decent on the Ally X's 120-Hz Freesync Premium LCD, but hit Alt+Shift+G to enable AFMF2 and you'll see frame rates skyrocketing all the way up into the 80s—impressive results, for an integrated GPU, and the visual difference is extremely obvious.
We were inspired to test FMF2 on the Ally X by a YouTube video from the channel "ETA PRIME," with whom emulation and handheld enthusiasts will no doubt already be familiar. In the video, ETA PRIME tested AFMF2 in several high-profile games including Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, Forza Horizon 5, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn. The results were impressive, showing substantial increases in the rendered frame rate, which translates to much smoother gameplay visuals.
In our own testing, though, we found that AMD's Fluid Motion Frames 2 does still have a tendency to disable itself when the action gets heated. AMD says that this happens when there is too much change from frame to frame and there's a risk of the FMF interpolation algorithm creating visual artifacts. Unfortunately, this usually happens exactly when you would want extra frames, such as during combat. We also noticed this in our testing on the Ryzen 7 8700G. In Onirism, it's possible to make AFMF2 flick off by simply sprinting across the landscape, the framerate visibly dropping in an instant.