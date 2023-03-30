Intel Xeon Roadmap Update Teases 144-Core Sierra Forest CPU Built On A Cutting-Edge Node





We're at the end of a quarter, and you know what that means: investor meetings . Intel held a Data Center and AI Investor Webinar today, and along with the usual boring money talk, revealed a few key details about its upcoming Xeon products. Those include the E-core-only Sierra Forest and Clearwater Forest CPUs as well as the more conventional P-core-based Emerald Rapids and the future Granite Rapids





The processor in the top image is an Emerald Rapids early sample.



Meanwhile, Granite Rapids will be Intel's next performance Xeon platform. These will be fabricated on Intel's 'Intel 3' process, which will apparently be a significant improvement over not only the Intel 7 process used in Sapphire Rapids but also the company's bleeding-edge Intel 4 process that will be used for Meteor Lake.







So about Sierra Forest: these will be Intel's next-generation E-core-based Xeons delivering 144 cores per socket. We say next-generation because Intel's done this sort of thing before—remember Knight's Landing ? Sierra Forest is a whole other can of worms, though. These chips will go into the enormous LGA 7529 socket , and while 144 cores is far fewer than was rumored—rumors went as high as 512 cores per socket—this is only the first generation of this technology, too.





At the webinar, Intel revealed for the first time the name of the planned successor to Sierra Forest, known as Clearwater Forest. Sierra Forest will be built on Intel 3, just like Granite Rapids, but Clearwater Forest is apparently going to skip the 20A (or "2nm") node and go straight for Intel's 18A node. The company, especially CEO Pat Gelsinger, has been very bullish on the future of its foundry services, and this move also demonstrates considerable confidence there in light of the fact that these chips are "on schedule" for 2025.





Notably, Sierra Forest and Granite Rapids will slot into the same sockets. It's not known whether you'll be able to slap both sorts of CPUs down into the same system, but both are tile-based processors using a common I/O die, so they'll be able to share system firmware as well as other surrounding support hardware and software. Given that, we'd expect mixed systems are possible, delivering on the original promise of Intel's ill-fated Xeon Phi products.





