Intel Details Meteor Lake GPU Clock, Core And Architecture Advancements





Meteor Lake, the first-generation "Core Ultra" processors , will be Intel's first "disaggregated" or chiplet-based CPUs. The launch of these important chips is less than a month away, and Intel is continuing to drip-feed details to the press and the public. The latest news comes from a video posted to the "Intel Technology" YouTube channel, where Tom "TAP" Petersen explains how Intel achieved double the graphics performance-per-watt in Meteor Lake.









Foremost among them is early in the video where TAP explains that the disaggregated nature of Meteor Lake allows Intel to do interesting things with the structure of the integrated GPU. A graphics processor is typically composed of three parts: a graphics engine that handles 3D duties, a display engine that handles output composition, and a media engine that takes care of video encoding and decoding.





TAP explaining the three areas that Intel improved to gain 100% in graphics performance.



The functions on the dedicated GPU tile are centered around graphics, compute, and AI processing, and that tile is designed using the Xe-LPG architecture. We've written about Xe-LPG several times before , but the short version is that it's basically Xe-HPG—the architecture used in discrete arc GPUs—without XMX units. This makes it worse at AI processing, but it does retain DP4a support so that it can still run XeSS upscaling.





The structure of an Xe-LPG core.

Petersen explains that the Meteor Lake iGPU gets some of its performance improvements from higher clocks that come as the result of both design optimizations (to allow for higher clocks) as well as a die shrink in comparison to Alder Lake. The GPU tiles for Meteor Lake are fabricated at TSMC on that company's N5 process, and that allows for both lower minimum voltage as well as a higher clock rate at the same time, compared to the Xe-LP graphics in Alder Lake.





Notably, the Xe-LPG architecture fully supports DirectX 12 Ultimate including ray-tracing and AI features, even though it lacks the XMX matrix math units of Xe-HPG. We were impressed with the ray-tracing performance of Arc in our recent review of the Predator BiFrost Arc A770 GPU where the card was more-or-less able to keep pace with similarly-specced NVIDIA Ampere GPUs. It's not impossible to imagine playable ray-tracing performance out of a Meteor Lake iGPU.



