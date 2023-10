Watch Meteor Lake's Arc iGPU Run Dying Light 2 Smoothly With XeSS

Unfortunately, Intel didn't give any details on testing conditions, graphics quality, or even the actual framerate; the video only details that XeSS improved the framerate by roughly 60% or so. Furthermore, the video was uploaded at 1080p and 30 FPS, so it's hard to get a sense of what quality settings were used. It's also impossible to judge the framerate. At minimum though, it looks like the native 1080p resolution gameplay was running at roughly 30 FPS or more since it appeared about as smooth as the XeSS-enabled gameplay.It's impossible to come to a conclusion on Meteor Lake's integrated graphics based on this video alone, but running a modern game at 1080p and 30+ FPS under 30 watts is certainly promising. That it's also being tapped for at least one upcoming handheld gaming PC is also a good sign of things to come with Meteor Lake, especially since Intel could theoretically make a bigger and better graphics tile down the line. That would certainly give AMD a run for its money, given the company still uses monolithic silicon instead of chiplets for its mainstream APUs.