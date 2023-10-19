Emdoor Unveils First Handheld Gaming PC With An Intel Meteor Lake CPU Inside

If we're being honest, the "EM-GP080MTL" handheld itself doesn't actually seem particularly remarkable. It does appear to have a really nice 8" LCD in 1920×1200 resolution—bigger and sharper than that of the Steam Deck —and you can equip it with 32GB of memory, which is pretty unusual in these handhelds.





Still, the really interesting part of this device is what powers it: an Intel Meteor Lake-H SoC in the 20-to-35W range that includes integrated Arc 5 graphics. Unfortunately, Emdoor's representative declined to make any performance claims, and neither does the company's information placard for the handheld. In fact, the company doesn't even elaborate on the CPU model name or its core count.





3058 MHz on the GPU is extremely impressive, if accurate.



The rep does show the camera the device's power tuning app for a moment, though. In that moment, we can see that the device has at least eight cores, and that they clock at least as high as 3066 MHz. We can also see that the GPU seems to clock to 3058 MHz, although that number never seems to change at any point, even when the TDP indicator reads a value less than 3 watts, so we're not completely sure that's working correctly.





The top and back of the device, showing the air vents and dual "full-function" USB-C ports.



In any case, Emdoor does briefly show the system running a relatively-recent game: the 2018 God of War game for PS4 that got re-released for PCs early last year. Admittedly that game isn't the most demanding thing around given that it originates on the PlayStation 4, but it does appear to be running smoothly without graphical artifacts, so the GPU in this thing is probably reasonably beefy.





Demonstrating that the handheld runs Windows 11.

The concept of an Intel-powered gaming handheld isn't completely novel; in fact, some of the first devices of this type (like the original GPD Win ) were actually driven by Intel processors back when AMD's chips were too power-thirsty for this to be practical. These days, AMD's typically beating Intel in terms of power efficiency; Emdoor's rep admits that the gaming handheld has "less than one hour" of battery life while gaming, but quickly notes that it depends on the setting in the power management app.







