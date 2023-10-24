Intel Core Ultra 155H Meteor Lake CPU Specs Seemingly Confirmed In Early Benchmarks





A highly detailed Meteor Lake benchmark listing has made an appearance in PassMark's database featuring a new CPU called the Core Ultra 7 155H. The listing features unusually-detailed CPU specifications, suggesting that the chip’s specs could be legitimate. Unfortunately, the chip did not perform particularly well in the benchmark itself, delivering a score that barely outperformed Intel’s old 11th-Gen Tiger Lake CPUs

As previously stated, the CPU specifications listed are highly specific, more so than usual. According to PassMark the Core Ultra 7 155H sports 16 cores in total, featuring six P-cores with Hyper-Threading along with ten E-cores. The chip features 960KB of L1 cache, 18MB of L2 cache, and a 24MB L3 cache, with a 3.8GHz base clock and 4.9GHz turbo frequency on the P-cores.





Performance-wise, the chip scored 21359 points in PassMark’s test, with a single-threaded rating of 3897. The closest CPU in the PassMark database that approaches the 155H’s score is AMD's Ryzen 7 5800H, a Zen 3 mobile SKU with 8 cores, featuring a score of 21,171 points — 188 points short of the Meteor Lake chip. As a result, the performance margin between the two chips in this synthetic benchmark is basically negligible, with the Core Ultra 7 155H outperforming the Ryzen 7 5800H by a measly 0.9%.





Leaked Meteor Lake Core Counts



This benchmark result is the opposite of what we saw with the Core Ultra 7 165H. That leak showed strong performance in Geekbench against some of the best mobile CPUs around, like the Ryzen 9 7940HS. However, as with all leaked benchmark runs, we have to take these results with a grain of salt. The performance of pre-production chips can vary drastically compared to their retail counterparts. Plus, summarizing a processor’s performance entirely from a single benchmark is a fool's errand, as chip performance can vary drastically depending on the benchmark in question.