Intel Demos Transistor Scaling Breakthroughs To Keep Moore's Law Relevant

The introduction of stacked CMOS transistors represents yet another innovation Intel is adding to its fabrication technology to keep Moore's Law on track. Intel's current-generation Intel 7 process and its upcoming Intel 4 and 3 processes all use FinFETs, which organize the fins of transistors horizontally. RibbonFETs (also known as nanosheets) instead organize those fins vertically for higher frequencies and density, and will debut with the 20A node. These new stacked transistors use a new forksheet design which improves on RibbonFETs and makes stacking possible.



