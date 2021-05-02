CATEGORIES
by Paul LillySunday, May 02, 2021, 11:40 AM EDT

Intel Tiger Lake-H Laptop Details And Performance Teased And Leaked By HP And ASUS

ASUS Zephyrus Tiger Lake-H Laptop
We are just days away from Intel unveiling its high powered Tiger Lake-H stack, which will offer more cores and threads than its existing Tiger Lake-H35 lineup. Intel's hardware partners are evidentially excited about the big day. ASUS, for example, continues to tease a new Zephyrus laptop built around the upcoming CPUs, and an HP ZBook Studio also with Tiger Lake-H inside has found its way to a benchmarking database.

Starting with the former, the ASUS ROG team teased an unveiling on Twitter, scheduled for May 11 at 8:00 am ET (11:00 am PT). It also erected an accompanying portal with a countdown timer, with Intel's branding and the words, "For those who dare, unleash the Tiger inside."

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Tiger Lake-H Laptop

That's not very subtle (intentionally, we're sure), and a clear indication that Tiger Lake-H is right around the corner. Following up on that, ASUS ROG posted another reminder on Twitter, this time with partial glimpses of an upcoming Zephyrus laptop powered by Tiger Lake-H. Specs and other details are not yet officially known, though past leaks point to 16-inch model with two display options—1920x1200 and a 165Hz refresh rate, and 2560x1600 and a 144Hz refresh rate.

According to the leaked listing on Amazon (in China), it will come with either a Core i7-11800H or Core i9-11900H processor, both of which are 8-core/16-thread parts. It will also boast mobile GeForce RTX 3070 and 3060 GPU options.

HP ZBook Studio Laptop Powered By Tiger Lake-H Hits The Benchmark Scene

HP ZBook Studio 15

It is not just ASUS that has laptop models on tap with Tiger Lake-H inside, so does HP. According to a recent entry in Geekbench's database, it will be launching a new ZBook Studio 15 G8 mobile workstation (G7 is the currently available model), but the really interesting part is the listing shows an 11th Gen Core i9-11950H processor.

This is not a SKU we have seen referenced before. Assuming the listing is accurate, the chip will squeeze into between the flagship Core i9-11980HK (8C/16T, 2.6GHz to 5GHz, 45-65W TDP) and the Core i9-11900H (8C/12T, 2.5GHz to 4.9GHz, 35-45W TDP).

Have a look...

HP ZBook Studio 15 G8 Tiger Lake-H Geekbench Score
HP ZBook Stuido 15 G8 Tiger Lake-H Geekbench
Source: Geekbench

The listing identifies the Core i9-11950H as being an 8-core/16-thread CPU with a 2.6GHz base clock and a max 4.9GHz turbo frequency. it also shows it wielding 24MB of L3 cache. As for the workstation, it is configured with 32GB of DDR4 memory.

There does not an exist a Core i9-10950H within Intel's Comet Lake-H series, though there is a Core i9-10885H. That is also an 8-core/16-thread CPU, with a 2.4GHz to 5.3GHz clock speed and 16MB of L3 cache.

As far as performance goes, the Core i9-11950H scored 1,365 in the single-core test and 6,266 in the multi-core test. Those are decent numbers, though not eye-popping. For example, in our Alienware m15 R4 review, the Core i7-10870H inside benched a single-core score of 1,278 and a multi-core score of 7,608.

We should not read too much into a leaked benchmark run, though, because we have no idea what the conditions might have been. That said, it won't be long before we find out for sure, with Tiger Lake-H set to pounce on laptops in the very near future.
