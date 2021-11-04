Intel 12th Gen Core Bests Apple M1 Max For Single Threaded Performance Crown





It's always fun to cheer for your team, isn't it? Sometimes it seems like folks love nothing more than to divide into opposing groups over the most arbitrary of boundaries and then battle to the figurative (or literal!) death over the difference. The Tech world is full of such holy wars, but few are as intense or as long-lived as " Apple fans vs. everyone else."

Indeed, just one day after we pointed out that the new Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max CPUs had bubbled to the top of the Passmark single-threaded CPU benchmark listings, we have new data from the fresh-out-the-oven 12th-generation Core family that has Intel stepping over Apple to once again claim the #1 spot in both Passmark and Geekbench's single-threaded benchmarks.





First up, a screenshot of Passmark's Performance Test showing the CPU tests. These were run on the Core i9-12900K, and there's a number of tests on display here, but the number we're concerned with is the single-threaded test indicated with the big red arrow. A score of 4243 puts the 12900K squarely at the top of the list, ahead of both the M1 Pro and M1 Max at 3880 and 3858 respectively. It also puts Intel's finest well ahead of AMD's Ryzen 9 5950X at 3497.







