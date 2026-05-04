Intel Recruits Senior Qualcomm Exec Katouzian to Lead Client Computing and Physical AI





Alex Katouzian, formerly a senior executive at Qualcomm, has the left the company he has worked at for over two decades and has joined Intel to lead its Client Computing and Physical AI Group. It's a big loss for Qualcomm and an equally big win for Intel, the latter of which also announced that interim chief technology officer Pushkar Ranade has officially been selected for the role.









"AI is creating unprecedented opportunities at the edge, driving a sea change in client computing and physical AI systems," said Lip-Bu Tan, Intel CEO. "Alex brings deep technical expertise, strong operational discipline, and decades of experience building and scaling global compute platforms. He is the right leader to help us reimagine client computing beyond the traditional PC and align this future with the next wave of growth in physical AI."





Prior to joining Intel, Katouzian spent the last 23 year and 8 months at Qualcomm, most recently as executive vice president and group general manager of the firm's mobile, compute, XR, and wearable AI business. He's held high-ranking roles during his entire two-plus decades at Qualcomm and helped expand Snapdragon into PCs





At intel, Katouzian will be expected to align Intel's client computing business with emerging physical AI systems across a wide range of categories, including robotics, autonomous machines, and more AI devices.





"Intel is creating the foundation for AI-driven transformation, from leading in AI PCs, to scaling AI inference at the edge, and accelerating the future of physical AI systems," said Katouzian. "I’m excited to join Lip-Bu and the Intel team at this critical moment to help scale innovation and deliver the next generation of computing experiences."





Not only is Katouzian's hiring a huge gain for Intel and a major loss for Qualcomm, it also reinforces that the PC business is no longer strictly PCs, but also a gateway into edge and personal AI. Going forward, Katouzian will leverage his expertise and extensive experience to bridge traditional PC revenue and next-gen AI device expansion.







