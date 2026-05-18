Intel Wildcat Lake Unleashed: Laptops Starting at $449 Take Aim at Apple's MacBook Neo

The first laptops built around Intel's Wildcat Lake chips are starting to show up at retail in China at comparatively aggressive price points ranging from around $449 to $675 when converted to U.S. currency. And on paper, these laptops deliver better specifications than Apple's MacBook Neo , which costs $599 for the base model or $699 for a version with better specs and Touch ID support.





One of those is the Honor X14 Battle Edition (machine translated) pictured above. Honor's website has it listed for 4,399 Chinese Yuan, which is right around $645 in U.S. dollars, putting it within striking distance of the base MacBook Neo.





According to the listing, it features an Intel Core 5 320 Wildcat Lake processor, which is a six-core chip with two performance cores clocked at 1.5GHz to 4.6GHz and four efficient cores clocked at 1.4GHz to 3.4GHz. It also wields 6MB of L3 cache, an onboard NPU capable of 16 TOPS, and integrated graphics with dual X33 coresrated to deliver up to 20 TOPS.





Beyond the processor, Honor's X14 laptop serves up 16GB of LPDDR5X-7467 memory and a 512GB solid state drive, giving the laptop twice the amount of RAM and storage as found in the base MacBook Neo. The display is a 14-inch panel with a 1920x1200 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 300 nits brightness.









Street pricing is even lower, with JD.com selling the laptop for 3,999 Chinese Yuan, which coverts to around $587 in U.S. currency.





Other lower cost Wildcat Lake laptops are appearing at retail, too. The folks at Videocardz spotted a handful of models, including ones from ASUS and HP. The cheapest so far is a CHUWI UniBook model priced equivalently to around $449. That one pairs an Intel Core 3 304 processor with 8GB of LPDDR5X memory and a 256GB PCIe 3.0 SSD, along with a 14-inch IPS display (1920x1200).









Intel's Wildcat Lake chips are built on the same 18A node as Panther Lake . They're intended to give laptop makers access to more affordable chips to compete against the MacBook Neo, Apple's least expensive MacBook ever. Or to use Intel's own words, the Core Series 3 lineup is "purpose-engineered for value" and based on the "most advanced logic node developed and manufactured in the United States."





"At a time when prices are rising and expectations are shifting, Intel Core Series 3 elevates value-orientated computing with exceptional battery life, boosted AI-ready performance, and broad ecosystem choice. By delivering the latest IP with modern, purpose designed silicon and right-sized performance, we’re expanding access to better technology that meets the real-world needs of students, families, small businesses, and edge deployments at a scale that no other company can match," said Josh Newman, Intel's General Manager and Vice President of Consumer PC, Client Computing Group.





How they ultimately fare compared to the MacBook Neo remains to be seen. Apple and its MacBook lineup have a certain cachet that is more difficult to compete against on specs alone. Regardless, the end results is that buyers in the market for a lower cost laptop are getting more options to choose from.