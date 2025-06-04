Micron Ships Fastest And Thinnest Mobile DRAM, Calls It A Game Changer
The new stuff is of course Micron's 1γ (1-gamma) memory, which we actually told you about back in February. The news today is that it's actually shipping to customers now, which is good news, as it means we might start seeing it in devices sooner than later. Why do we care? Well, besides the new RAM's svelte dimensions and extremely high speed, it also uses 20% less power.
In combination, that means smaller devices, better performance, and a bit better battery life, to boot. Of the three, the performance is actually the largest change, though. 10.7 Gbps is 10700 MT/s, or "LPDDR5X-10700", a significant upgrade from even the Samsung LPDDR5X-8533 you see in some systems (e.g. Lunar Lake laptops). It's a full 33% faster than the 8-Gbps memory supported on AMD's Ryzen AI MAX processors; the upgrade would give those machines a full 342 GB/second of memory bandwidth, putting them on the same footing as the RX 9060 XT.
These benefits were achieved through a move to advanced EUV lithography—the same type that is typically used for microprocessors. While it benefits from the advancements, DRAM doesn't need the benefits of the latest process technology the way logic (processors) does, thus the lag in implementing EUV fabrication tech.
Of course, the word of the day in the tech business world is and remains "AI", so that's what Micron's press release is all about. Micron specifically notes that when running the Llama 2 large language model on a phone, the new RAM improved query response time by 30%, translation results delivery time by 50%, and a 25% upgrade in performance on a recommendation engine. Oddly specific metrics, but someone in a boardroom is probably very excited to hear those numbers.
Micron says that the chips it's currently sampling are 16GB capacity, but that it will offer 8GB and 32GB capacities in the future. The memory maker specifically notes "2026 flagship smartphones" as a primary use case, so it may be a bit longer before these parts show up in laptops, tablets, and mini-PCs.