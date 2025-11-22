Intel Panther Lake-H Benchmarks And Engineering Sample Sneak Peek
PTL@3.0/3.2Ghz— HXL (@9550pro) November 22, 2025
CPU-Z https://t.co/oU1GtYaAcg pic.twitter.com/JQvGx2PogR
It's also worth noting that CPU-Z is very basic benchmark that resides entirely in the CPU cache, and does not directly correlate to real world performance benefits with many workloads.
Another result come courtesy of @GOKForFree, which shows a meager 965 score in 3DMark Time Spy. While this is engineering sample features only two Xe3 cores, versus the top-end 12-core configuration in a previous, more promising Panther Lake leak, it is still somewhat paltry by modern standards. For reference, an ancient Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 scores higher. But as always, take benchmarks from early engineering samples with a huge grain of salt -- there's a lot of optimization work that happens closer to launch. We'll have a lot more to talk about come CES 2026, and other benchmark leaks have generally shown more promise than these.
Intel Pantherlake-H ES Benchmark— GOK (@GOKForFree) November 22, 2025
2P+4E Full core turbo 3.0GHZ(P Core)
4Xe iGPU 1.5Ghz pic.twitter.com/pIm7vbUpC1