Intel Panther Lake Performance Teased In Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro Benchmark Leak





Thanks to a freshly-found benchmark listing, the curtain has been pulled back on Samsung's Galaxy Book6 Pro with a next-generation Intel chip inside. While this may look like a routine hardware update, Samsung's ultra-portable laptop provides a closer look into future AI PCs spearheaded by Intel’s Panther Lake architecture . In today's bit of news, the Geekbench scores point to a configuration running the unannounced Intel Core Ultra 5 338H processor.





Uncovered Geekbench scores for the Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro (Click to enlarge)



From what we know, the mid-range Core Ultra 5 338H sits within Intel's 3rd generation Core Ultra (or 300 Series) lineup and is built on an 18A process node. The specific CPU instance in the leak is listed as a 12-core processor with a base frequency of 1.90GHz.





Perhaps the most exciting feature of the new chip is its graphical horsepower. The listing indicates the presence of a powerful Intel Arc iGPU (likely an Arc B370 with up to 87% dynamic RAM allocation). Moreover, this Arc graphics solution is expected to utilize the Xe3 architecture (codenamed Celestial), which is rumored to deliver a more than 50% performance increase compared to the previous gen . Could this potentially blur the line between integrated and entry-level discrete graphics for thin-and-light notebooks?









But the Book6 Pro isn’t just about clocks and frames; it's about intelligence. As you've probably already noted in the benchmark score, the laptop registered a quantized score of 7,612 in AI portion of the test. Diving deeper, we see that the machine scored 1,764 and 4,136 on half precision and single precision scores, respectively.





The leaked Samsung model, which could arrive in 14-inch and 16-inch variants, was also found to be running Windows 11 Pro and configured with 32 GB of RAM, suggesting Samsung plans to market this device to power users and creative professionals. This next-generation Galaxy Book is also expected to feature a major battery capacity upgrade over its predecessor, with the 14-inch model reportedly getting a 65.9 Whr cell, whereas the 16-incher coming in at 76.6 Whr.





While an official release date is still unconfirmed, regulatory filings and industry leaks point to a launch in late 2025 or early 2026. The Galaxy Book6 Ultra is also believed to be in the works, but details on this machine have yet to surface.