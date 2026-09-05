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Nova Lake Leak: When To Expect Intel's 52-Core Monster Gaming CPU

by Zak KillianSaturday, September 05, 2026, 02:20 PM EDT
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Intel Nova Lake Mockup - Image: HotHardware
The refrain in the DIY PC community has been clear for a few years now: if you're doing PC gaming, you need an AMD 3D V-Cache CPU. The degree of necessity is exaggerated—at normal resolutions and settings, you're generally GPU-bound anyway—but it is true that for high-framerate eSports and poorly-optimized game engines, a big last-level cache seriously boosts performance. Intel's response will be the Nova Lake processors with exactly that "BLLC", which have been a long time coming, but a new leak suggests that we won't be seeing them before the end of the year.

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Intel Nova Lake partner presentation slide - Image: Алексей (@wxnod on X)


This slide, posted by Алексей (@wxnod on Xwitter), seems to be from a vendor presentation somewhere in mainland China. On the right side of the slide, you can clearly see a release timeline that barely needs translation: Nova Lake-S will enter mass production at the end of this year, the first models will go on sale in Q1 of next year (2027), and then throughout 2027 we'll see additional models releasing including, potentially, the launch of the Razor Lake series in late 2027.

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Machine translated version of the slide. - Image: HotHardware via Google Translate (click for big)

Most of what's here isn't actually new. We had already heard that Intel would be launching with the 28-core processors first, with the dual-compute-tile models with up to 52 cores coming later in the year. We also had already heard some of the other information on the slide, including the news that the LGA 1954 platform would support multiple generations of upgrades, and that the platform would continue to use LPDDR5.

It's pretty unusual; Intel normally leads with its fastest SKUs and then backfills the lower-end parts. In this case, there's a fairly clear reason why the company isn't coming out of the gate with its biggest guns for the Core Ultra 400 series, and it comes down to the challenge of manufacturing those parts. To achieve 52 cores on the top-end Nova Lake CPUs, Intel is going to be equipping those parts with two compute tiles, something it has never done on consumer desktop CPUs before.

core ultra 400 series nova lake sku list updated
Intel Nova Lake preliminary SKU list, mostly leaked by Jaykihn - Image: HotHardware

Launching the single-tile chips first allows Intel to present credible competition for AMD in the gaming arena while likely also competing well against AMD's extant Zen 5 chips in multi-core as well, and then once AMD launches its Zen 6 desktop CPUs with up to 24 cores, Intel can drop the dual-compute-tile beasts that we expect will roundly outpace the new AMD chips in multi-core workloads purely on the strength of core count alone.

Of course, it's not just CPU cores that determine multi-core performance; even with just 16 cores on current AMD chips and 24 cores on current Intel parts, we already see strong multi-core scaling in some workloads from increasing memory transfer rates. It's possible Intel's 52-core beasts will end up badly bottlenecked by their DDR5 memory interfaces. It'll be fascinating to see, for sure, but we've got a long while 'til those parts come around.
Tags:  Intel, leaks, (NASDAQ:INTC), nova lake
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
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