Intel Nova Lake Leak Reveals Mid-Range CPUs With Massive Cache
The question was whether bLLC would find its way into mainstream CPUs or remain solely the province of expensive enthusiast-class processors. We had heard whispers before that there might be one chip in the Core Ultra 7 tier with bLLC, but now prolific Intel leaker Jaykihn has promised a new SKU: a Core Ultra 5 model with a 6 + 12 + 4 core configuration, a 125W TDP, with bLLC, that's unlocked for overclocking.
This is very exciting news. The "5" tier is historically where the best gaming value has lived, at least in the case of Intel processors; this goes back all the way to the Core i5-2500K back in 2011. Rather than paying for a pile of processor cores that games won't utilize, gamers are usually better-served by a mid-range chip that's got just-enough cores and is unlocked for overclocking, so they can ramp clock rates to the ceiling.
In the modern era, that list of 'nice to haves' includes a huge L3 cache, and Intel's bLLC should certainly deliver. However, unlike AMD, whose 3D V-Cache always adds 64MB of L3 to whatever CCD it's applied to, the rumor goes that Intel will actually be offering various capacities of bLLC at various tiers of CPU. This makes sense; by all accounts, the bLLC feature is itself baked into the compute tiles of the so-equipped processors, which is to say that it's not using a separate stacked cache chiplet like AMD. That means Intel will almost assuredly have some chips that have defects in the large block of cache, and so it makes sense to sell those chips as reduced-cost versions.
Besides bLLC, there are lots of reasons to be excited about Nova Lake. New CPU architectures for both P-cores and E-cores, and plenty of those cores on the top-end dual-compute-tile models. These chips will also apparently support ECC memory in some capacity. Plus, leakers say that Intel will be sticking to the LGA 1954 socket for at least three full generations of processors, and possibly four. Intel's really bringing the heat to compete with AMD; let's just hope the new chips actually live up to our expectations.