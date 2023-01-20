An Overclocking Trick For Intel's Non-K Raptor Lake CPUs Was Just Dealt A Devastating Blow





If you follow hardware news, you likely recall the discovery that Intel's 12th generation Core processors, even the ones without the "K" suffix, could be overclocked on fancy motherboards that featured an external clock generator. Well, as it happens, despite the company bragging about it initially, that was apparently the result of an error on Intel's part —an error it has now rectified for the 13th gen. In other words: no BCLK OC for Raptor Lake.









Der8auer's overclocked Core i5-12400 has the best minimum framerate in Far Cry 6.



Folks found that "non-K" 12th-gen CPUs could be overclocked in this way, but there wasn't much point to it at first because all of the motherboards capable of BCLK OC were high-end overclocker motherboards to begin with. In other words, the promise of buying a cheap processor and slapping it in any old motherbaord to then get huge gains by overclocking was a non-starter.





Image: Tom's Hardware







Image: Tom's Hardware







Most of the "non-K" 13th-gen chips are more similar to Alder Lake.

