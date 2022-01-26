Intel Warns Against Overclocking Non-K CPUs As Motherboard Makers Enable Workarounds





You may have seen the story last week about Der8auer overclocking a Core i5-12400's six cores to 5.2 GHz , or even this morning's story about HiCookie taking a dual-core Pentium Gold chip to 5.8 GHz (from 3.1 GHz) on liquid nitrogen. Both of those stories have one thing in common: they're overclocking Intel 12th-gen CPUs that aren't really intended to be overclocked.

Intel never officially supported processor overclocking in any fashion until the release of the first "K" chips back in 2010 . The "K" designation on a CPU indicates that it is unlocked and can be overclocked easily by manipulating multipliers. K-SKU CPUs also come with higher power limits by default, and despite not including stock coolers, they typically command a premium as well.





The stock cooler probably isn't going to get you an 80% overclock, though.



Further making this impractical is the fact that all of the known motherboards that support BCLK overclocking for Alder Lake are expensive Z690-chipset boards that take difficult-to-obtain DDR5 memory. This kind of overclocking could represent an amazing a value proposition if you could use a less expensive motherboard and ubiquitous DDR4 memory. Famed overclocker Der8auer says such a board is on the way, but we'll have to wait and see what it looks like.





Der8auer overclocking a locked Core i5 by over 800 MHz.



Naturally, Intel isn't too excited about people getting free performance on budget-priced processors. The company made a statement this morning about the topic: