CATEGORIES
home News

Intel Responds To Lunar Lake CPU Delay Rumors

by Zak KillianMonday, June 24, 2024, 12:06 PM EDT
pat gelsinger holding lunar lake
DigiTimes Asia is a site that frequently shares semiconductor scuttlebutt and anonymously-sourced industry leaks. The site posted up one such story back on Thursday, alleging that Intel's hotly-anticipated Lunar Lake processors have been delayed. Intel, for its part, has responded today in the form of a confirmation to Digital Trends that the chips are in fact on schedule. So who's telling the truth?

The fact of the matter is that both stories can be true: Intel's new chips can be both delayed and yet still on schedule. If you're confused, let us explain. DigiTimes says that Intel's Lunar Lake processors are "said to be delayed, with shipments beginning in September instead of June as originally planned." Meanwhile, Intel reaffirms that the parts will be available "starting in Q3 2024, as noted at Computex."

If you're a clever sort, you'll have already figured out what's going on here. Intel promised the Lunar Lake processors for the third quarter of this year and never made any more specific statements than that. The company would surely like to have had its new CPUs out in time to compete with the just-launched Snapdragon X Elite and the soon-to-launch Ryzen AI 300 series, but it never promised any such thing—at least publicly.

intel lunar lake processor stand
A tiny Lunar Lake package at Computex 2024. Photo: HotHardware

So, whether the chips are "delayed" or not, Intel says that they're still launching in this quarter. Frankly, the news of a late July or September launch won't be a surprise to anyone that's paying attention. While Intel shared many details of the Lunar Lake design with press (resulting in write-ups like our extensive deep dive), we haven't heard so much as a model name for these chips yet, nevermind pricing.

Leaks and rumors suggest that these parts will be known as the "Core Ultra 200V" family of SoCs, while the related Arrow Lake desktop CPUs will purportedly drop the "V". Despite that Intel hasn't said anything about release dates, the company did announce its yearly Innovation event for September 24th. We wouldn't be shocked if the blue team dropped Lunar Lake and announced Arrow Lake on that day.
Tags:  Intel, rumors, nasdaqintc, lunar lake
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment