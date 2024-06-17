Computex 2024 Rewind: Lunar Lake, Snapdragon X, AMD Zen 5 And More
If you missed our latest livestream, here's a chance to catch the VOD, as we recap the many unveilings of Computex 2024, from new Intel's AI infused Lunar Lake platform, to Qualcomm Snapdragon X deep dive details, AMD's many Zen 5 announcements in mobile, desktop and the data center, very cool NVIDIA AI demos, and more!
Show Notes:
- 04:57 - Start of stream
- 06:08 - Dave's new toy
- 08:47 - Computex announcements
- 10:18 - NVIDIA's Computex AI Showcase
- 10:55 - Dave's AI Generated Superhero
- 15:05 - Intel Lunar Lake Arch Deep Dive And Xeon 6
- 36:15 - Snapdragon X Series Arch Deep Dive
- 53:08 - Ryzen AI 300 Series Mobile CPUs Unveiled
- 1:08:12 - AMD EPYC Turin Unveiled Up To 192 Cores, 384 Threads
- 1:09:25 - AMD Instinct MI325X
