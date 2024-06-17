CATEGORIES
Computex 2024 Rewind: Lunar Lake, Snapdragon X, AMD Zen 5 And More

by Dave AltavillaMonday, June 17, 2024, 01:49 PM EDT
snapdragon x elite lunar lake podcast hero
If you missed our latest livestream, here's a chance to catch the VOD, as we recap the many unveilings of Computex 2024, from new Intel's AI infused Lunar Lake platform, to Qualcomm Snapdragon X deep dive details, AMD's many Zen 5 announcements in mobile, desktop and the data center, very cool NVIDIA AI demos, and more!

Show Notes:

Tags:  AMD, Intel, Qualcomm, zen 5, lunar lake, snapdragon x, ryzen ai 300
