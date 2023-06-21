Intel Labs AI Diffusion Model Generates Stunning 3D Environments From Simple Text

What we haven't seen before is a generative model that can create 3D environments. That's what Intel has just debuted: a diffusion model like Stable Diffusion , except for "realistic 3D visual content." It's called LDM3D, and the environments it presents can be surprisingly complex and detailed, even with simple prompts. To be clear and as you can see, they're not photographic; they're clearly 3D art. Still, the results are very cool.





The images retain many features of typical Stable Diffusion-style AI generation.



In fact, Intel has a 360º video up on YouTube that demonstrates the technology, and if you have a VR device, you can even watch it in VR. (If you've never seen one of these videos, click and drag or move your mobile device in 3D space to move the camera around.)







