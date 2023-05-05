Have You Played These Video Games That Were Inducted Into The Hall Of Fame?





The museum's press release says that the games nominated for entry but not selected included such legendary classics as Age of Empires, Angry Birds, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, FIFA International Soccer, Goldeneye 007, NBA 2K, Quake, and Wizardry. If those are the games that DIDN'T make it, which ones did?





After designing an outfit, players could see it rendered in 3D. Image: Mobygames





Barbie Fashion Designer was picked for being the first hit game marketed specifically to females. The museum says that it proved to the market that a computer game marketed at girls could be a success, and it also praises Barbie Fashion Designer for its innovation in allowing players to take their in-game creations into the real world. Players could print patterns for their barbie clothes created in the game.









Computer Space is a fairly obvious pick if you know anything about the history of video games. Frankly, we're surprised not that it was chosen, but rather that it wasn't already inducted. Computer Space, if you're not familiar, was the very first commercial video game. As the museum states, it was the title to prove that video games could be interesting to someone besides engineers and computer nerds.





The Last of Us (PS3)



The two newer titles, The Last of Us and Wii Sports, were both chosen more-or-less for simply being outstanding video games. Your author isn't the biggest fan of The Last of Us, but it's impossible to deny the almost-universal acclaim that the game received for its technical and narrative qualities. Meanwhile, Wii Sports showed the world that motion controls don't have to just be a gimmick, and brought new gamers both young and old into the fold of the hobby.





A rendition of what the outside of The Strong will look like when its renovations are complete.

