Intel RealSense Tech Adds Touchless Control To Kiosks And Displays





McDonald's Kiosks Can Be Gross, Right?



Now, Intel is making it so that customers do not have to touch kiosks and signs thanks to RealSense Touchless Control Software. According to Sagi Ben Moshe, Intel Corporate VP and GM of emerging growth and incubation, “Intel RealSense TCS leverages computer vision to seamlessly convert a touch interaction to a touchless one. TCS provides a smooth transition without changing existing user interfaces or writing a single line of code, creating a safer way of interacting with public displays.”





Previously, it would have been difficult for companies to implement touchless kiosks as it may have required software or hardware changes. Now, the Intel RealSense TCS lays over the core software “to deliver a safer way to interact with public displays.” When paired with an Intel RealSense Depth Camera D435, customers become safer when interacting with signs and kiosks up to 32”.