CATEGORIES
home News

Soft X-Ray B-EUV Chip Fab Tech Is Coming To Challenge Hyper-NA EUV Lithography

by Zak KillianWednesday, September 17, 2025, 02:45 PM EDT
It is difficult to even comprehend the scale of modern photolithography. Current-generation manufacturing processes are described with terms like "2 nanometer" and "18 angstrom". Those numbers undersell the actual size of the logic gates, but the point is, we're working at a scale so small that the wavelengths of light used for the etching have an impact on the maximum resolution of the etching process. Current-gen chips use "extreme ultraviolet," or EUV, but that's only going to get us so far.

The current plan is to extend the use of EUV lithography by increasing the numerical aperture, or NA value, of the lithographic process. This increases resolution by focusing the light ever more carefully using lenses and mirrors, but making these hyper-precise optics gets very expensive and punishingly difficult with rapidity. What if we instead used "sharper" light? It sounds silly, but that's exactly what researchers from a large group led by scientists at John Hopkins University have proposed.

tone patterning
Image: Nature

The concept of using "Beyond EUV" light with a shorter wavelength—also called "Soft X-Rays" due to their extremely short wavelength—isn't exactly novel, but there are multiple problems with "B-EUV." One of the biggest is that it doesn't affect the chemicals used in photolithography the same way as EUV light. This sent the research group looking for alternatives to the "resists" currently used in chip etching. The laboratory in Baltimore discovered that Zinc is very good at absorbing B-EUV light, and they've now proved that they can use that discovery to make "amorphous zeolitic imidazolate frameworks" (aZIFs) that can in turn be used for photolithography.

That's one major issue down, but there are still critical problems to solve with the idea of B-EUV photolithography. For one thing, we don't actually have a standardized method of safely and efficiently producing B-EUV radiation. For another thing, there don't exist mirrors that are designed to reflect this kind of radiation with a high efficiency, either. Both of these issues are massive barriers still standing in the way of commercializing this technology for mass production.

supplementary figure 36

Still, this is a legitimate breakthrough. The lead researcher, Michael Tsapatsis, told Cosmos that he believes this technology will find its way into processor manufacturing within the next ten years. As he says, "companies have their roadmaps of where they want to be in 10 to 20 years and beyond." It will be fascinating to see just how long advancements like this can keep microprocessor scaling going.
Tags:  Research, Science, manufacturing
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment