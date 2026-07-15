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Intel Makes Chipmaking History With High-NA EUV Panther Lake Production

by Zak KillianWednesday, July 15, 2026, 11:58 AM EDT
ASML and Intel Foundry announced today that a subset of Intel's Core Ultra Series 3 Panther Lake processors are now rolling off production lines utilizing the industry's first commercial High-NA EUV scanner. This is a pretty big deal, because for a long time, nobody was actually sure if High-NA EUV was even worth pursuing. It's expensive and difficult, but Intel has proved that it can work.

If you're wondering what we're even talking about, lithography is the process of using light to print microscopic transistor designs onto silicon wafers. Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography revolutionized the industry by using a tiny wavelength of light (13.5 nanometers) to print incredibly dense features. To grossly oversimplify, you need a very sharp knife to do very fine carving, and so you need an absurdly 'sharp' light for extremely fine photolithography.

Well, High-NA, which stands for High Numerical Aperture, is the next generation of this technology. Standard EUV machines use a lens system with a numerical aperture of 0.33. High-NA machines increase this to 0.55. You can think of it like swapping a standard camera lens for one with a much wider aperture: it captures a wider cone of light to focus it into an incredibly tight, sharp point. The higher numerical aperture focuses light more tightly, allowing chipmakers to print features around 60% the size of standard EUV in a single pass.
asml euv machine2
The inside of an EUV printer. These machines are ludicrously complicated. Image: ASML

Without High-NA, printing these ultra-dense features requires a process called multi-patterning, which runs a wafer through a standard EUV machine multiple times just to etch a single complex layer. Multi-patterning increases manufacturing time, raises the risk of defects, and drives up costs, while High-NA allows these features to be printed in a single exposure, streamlining production.

You didn't miss anything; Intel's Core Ultra Series 3 has already been shipping to consumers for months using mature, standard EUV platforms. This announcement represents a critical manufacturing pivot called dual-qualification, which means that Intel has successfully modified specific layers of its Panther Lake design to run on its experimental Twinscan EXE High-NA machine in Oregon. Wafers processed on this new, $400 million USD machine have officially achieved yields that match Intel's mature production platforms. These chips are now actively shipping to customers.

These chips perform the same, so for customers, this breakthrough doesn't really mean anything yet, but for ASML, this is a major business victory. Amid industry skepticism over the extreme cost and complexity of High-NA tools, today's milestone proves that the system is no longer just an R&D project.
Tags:  Intel, semiconductors, ASML, (NASDAQ:INTC)
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
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