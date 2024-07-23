Intel Core i9-14901KE Headlines New Batch Of 14th Gen CPUs Without E-Cores
we just reported on last week. However, they are new LGA 1700 Raptor Lake processors that come with all the usual features you expect—except for Intel's heterogeneous architecture. That means that these parts are 100% composed of Raptor Lake P-cores.
The CPUs in question are still listed as "Products formerly Raptor Lake" by Intel, so we suspect that these might simply be normal Raptor Lake desktop dies that failed validation on multiple E-core clusters. No problem, says Intel; turn those off and sell them as P-core only parts. However, while you might expect that such a thing is marketed at enthusiasts who resent the presence of the E-cores, these chips are actually considered to be for the "Embedded" market by Intel.
Intel doesn't say this in its documentation anywhere, but we expect that these are probably intended for the same purpose as Bartlett Lake, and that is "edge compute." The idea is that these parts can be used in circumstances where you need reliable, consistent performance. That's why the base clock is so much higher and there are no E-cores. Likewise, these parts are listed with a maximum of a 125W power limit (down from 153W on the usual Raptor Lake parts), and that seems to include both PL1 and PL2, meaning it's a "real" power limit. Having a relatively low power limit means that they'll be more reliable.
Despite comprising entirely six- and eight-core CPUs, there's a whole range from Core i5 to Core i9, with various letter endings that mark them as alternately having a low TDP ("T" SKUs) or missing their integrated graphics ("F" SKUs). There's even one part that might be unlocked for overclocking: the top-end Core i9-14901KE that we mentioned in the headline, with 8 Raptor Lake CPU cores that boost up to 5.8 GHz. That's 200 MHz slower than the standard Core i9-14900K, but the base clock is actually raised by 600 MHz to 3.8 GHz.
On that topic, in case you missed it, Intel just announced that it has found the root cause of the Raptor Lake CPU failures that have been plaguing gamers on 13th- and 14th-generation CPUs. Given that these new embedded parts have only just launched, we would assume that they won't suffer the same faults. It probably doesn't matter to most readers of this site anyway, though; it's very unlikely that these chips will be available for consumers to purchase outside of gray market sellers.
Thanks to Videocardz for the spot.