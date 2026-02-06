CATEGORIES
home News

Intel Delays Panther Lake CPUs For Gaming Handhelds, Leaker Says

by Paul LillyFriday, February 06, 2026, 09:14 AM EDT
Face of a panther on a black background. Intel's logo is on the bottom left corner.
The vast majority of PC gaming handhelds run on AMD hardware, though Intel hasn't ignored the market completely. Notably, MSI injected Intel's Meteor Lake and Lunar Lake silicon into its Claw handhelds, and now with Panther Lake roaring to life, Intel is specifically targeting the form factor with part of its latest-generation lineup. However, you may have to wait a little longer than expected.

According to Golden Pig Upgrade, a prominent leaker who frequents Weibo, the handheld version of Panther Lake is delayed to the second quarter of this year. That means a launch as late as June or no earlier than April. The good news (depending on your perspective) is that we're already a week into February. Folks, for better or worse, 2026 is flying by.

We're optimistic about what Panther Lake will bring to gaming handhelds. In the laptop space, we've already reviewed Intel's Core Ultra X9 388H, which demonstrated killer iGPU performance, improved efficiency, and strong battery life.


Additionally, Intel hasn't been shy about promoting the prowess of Panther Lake's Xe3 iGPU. As far back as October, Intel's Tom 'TAP' Peterson was saying "the graphics hardware in Panther Lake is going to set a new standard for us, and we actually think for the industry," and hype train hasn't slowed since then.

In the realm of handhelds, Intel has yet to announce specific SKUs. All we know for certain is that it's targeting handhelds and has lined up several hardware partners, including Acer, GPD, MSI, and others.

Intel at CES with a display that reads, "Handhelds Unleashed."

While nothing is official yet, the folks at Videocardz have repeatedly pointed to Intel eventually launching Core G3 and Core G3 Extreme silicon based on Panther Lake. According to the site, both chips will feature 2 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores for 14 total cores.

The differences come down to clock speeds and graphics—the standard G3 is set to feature a 4.6GHz max boost clock and Arc B360 graphics with 10 Xe3 cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz. Intel's Core G3 Extreme reportedly the ups the ante with a 4.7GHz max CPU boost clock and Arc B380 graphics with 12 Xe3 cores clocked at up to 2.3GHz.

We'll find out soon enough, though not before April if the rumored delay turns out to be true. There's also the question of pricing. In the laptop landscape, Moore's Law Is Dead has been telling anyone who will listen to expect average pricing for models with the top Xe3 iGPU configs to be higher than initially expected, likely due to the same old story (rising RAM and storage costs).
Tags:  Intel, Handheld, (NASDAQ:INTC), panther lake
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment