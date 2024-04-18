Falcon Northwest Finds Potential Fix For Intel Raptor Lake Game Crash Bug









Hardware enthusiasts who have been around the block a few times will recall some concern over the reliability of chips based on Intel's 14nm FinFET fabrication process. With the fully-integrated voltage regulator (FIVR) being manufactured at such a tiny feature size, overclockers doing even minor overvolts might be risking the health of their CPUs, it was thought. Intel stepped back from FIVR with Skylake and everyone forgot about this concern.

The idle power and clock scaling responsiveness gains of FIVR were too good for Intel to pass up for long, though, and it returned in Tiger Lake, continuing in Alder Lake and Raptor Lake, at least in partial form . These modern chips are built on even smaller feature sizes, and yet the top-end 13th- and 14th-generation Intel Core processors have drastically higher power draw than anything in the Haswell or Broadwell generations.









If you've got a 13th- or 14th-generation Core i9 "K" or "KS" CPU, and you've been suffering game crashes or error messages (particularly an odd "out of video memory" error in Unreal Engine games), it might just be your motherboard to blame. The founder of long-lived boutique PC vendor Falcon Northwest , Kelt Reeves, reached out to us with some tips that he says have helped a few customers find relief from game crashes on their Intel systems with ASUS motherboards.





In the tweets, Falcon Northwest notes that while these settings are specific to ASUS Z790 motherboards, the same settings are likely to exist (possibly with different names) on other boards, even from other vendors. Most if not all of these settings are exposed by Intel's eXtreme Tuning Utility and can be tweaked there for testing, but doing it directly in the UEFI setup utility is likely a more permanent solution.





We want to emphasize Falcon Northwest's warning that this guidance does not come from ASUS nor Intel, and obviously, neither we nor Falcon Northwest are responsible if you go digging around in your UEFI setup and blow up your machine. However, Kelt tells us that this is "a real issue" and that Intel is "aggressively working on the problem". Very likely we'll have an official announcement from Chipzilla and related guidance before long.



