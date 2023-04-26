AMD Issues Statement On Ryzen 7000 CPU Burn Reports And Warranty Status





AMD has issued a statement addressing the alarming reports of dead Ryzen 7000X3D processors in relation to burned motherboard sockets and bulging CPU pin pads. The statement confirms AMD is actively investigating the problem and urges anyone who has been impacted by it to contact AMD customer support.

AMD's statement, as reported by AnandTech, reads: "We are aware of a limited number of reports online claiming that excess voltage while overclocking may have damaged the motherboard socket and pin pads. We are actively investigating the situation and are working with our ODM partners to ensure voltages applied to Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs via motherboard BIOS settings are within product specifications. Anyone whose CPU may have been impacted by this issue should contact AMD customer support."





Reddit User Speedrookie's Melted Ryzen 7 7800X3D





The issue first cropped up a few days ago on Reddit, when one user reported serious damage on his dead Ryzen 7 7800X3D chip, relating to a section of pads on the chip that was bulging out from the CPU’s PCB. In conjunction with the bulging pads, the user also reported damage inside the CPU socket, where some of the CPU pins were melted in the same area. More user reports have emerged with the same problem since then.