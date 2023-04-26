CATEGORIES
AMD Issues Statement On Ryzen 7000 CPU Burn Reports And Warranty Status

by Aaron KlotzWednesday, April 26, 2023, 02:59 PM EDT
AMD has issued a statement addressing the alarming reports of dead Ryzen 7000X3D processors in relation to burned motherboard sockets and bulging CPU pin pads. The statement confirms AMD is actively investigating the problem and urges anyone who has been impacted by it to contact AMD customer support.

AMD's statement, as reported by AnandTech, reads: "We are aware of a limited number of reports online claiming that excess voltage while overclocking may have damaged the motherboard socket and pin pads. We are actively investigating the situation and are working with our ODM partners to ensure voltages applied to Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs via motherboard BIOS settings are within product specifications. Anyone whose CPU may have been impacted by this issue should contact AMD customer support."

7800x3d just killed itself and my mobo version2
Reddit User Speedrookie's Melted Ryzen 7 7800X3D

The issue first cropped up a few days ago on Reddit, when one user reported serious damage on his dead Ryzen 7 7800X3D chip, relating to a section of pads on the chip that was bulging out from the CPU’s PCB. In conjunction with the bulging pads, the user also reported damage inside the CPU socket, where some of the CPU pins were melted in the same area. More user reports have emerged with the same problem since then.

AMD has not officially confirmed the source of the issue. However, AMD’s motherboard partners have indicated that unsafe SoC voltages are causing Ryzen 7000 CPUs to melt. This can occur either by manual SoC voltage input, or through automated SoC voltage adjustments made by the motherboard when an EXPO memory profile is activated. MSI, Gigabyte, ASUS, and Biostar have already released new UEFI firmware updates that limit Ryzen 7000’s SoC voltage to a safer level.

Based on AMD’s report, it seems like affected victims will be compensated in some regard and could possibly get a new CPU replacement. This would be great since AMD EXPO (and Intel XMP) do void the CPU warranty when utilized, since it is considered a memory overclock when enabled. However, we can’t confirm this for certain, so be sure to contact AMD support for yourself if you are suffering from the same issue.
