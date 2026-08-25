Intel Diamond Rapids Packs 256 Cores, 16 Core Chiplets And A Huge 1.28GB Cache
by
Aaron Leong
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Tuesday, August 25, 2026, 10:24 AM EDT
Intel unveiled key package design and architecture details of its next-generation Xeon 7 Diamond Rapids processors for data center servers, featuring a massive architecture overhaul with up to 16 CPU tiles and 1.28GB of cache specifically to handle data-intensive agentic AI workflows.
Outlined in a Hot Chips 2026 presentation, the flagship Diamond Rapids CPU scales up to 256 performance cores (in an all P-core architecture) paired with a massive 1.28GB pool of Last-Level Cache. To achieve this density and performance (and to position the platform as a direct response to competing hyperscaler enterprise chips), Intel went toward a highly disaggregated chiplet topology built entirely on its own internal Foundry nodes.
The Diamond Rapids design is a multi-tile assembly comprising 22 distinct silicon components where the main package hosts 16 compute core chiplets fabricated on the Intel 18A-P process node, each housing 16 Panther Cove P-cores. These dies are vertically stacked using Foveros Direct 3D hybrid bonding onto four base tiles, manufactured on the Intel 3-T node. Each base tile acts as a high-density interposer and houses a shared 320MB L3 cache pool, providing all 64 cores on that tile balanced and equal, ultra-low latency access to the memory reserve.
Beyond CPU Cores, Interconnect And Packaging Help WIth Diamond Rapids Bandwidth And Efficiency
Communication across the package does not use Intel's traditional EMIB architecture. Instead, Diamond Rapids employs UCIe-S interconnects carried over high-density copper traces in the package substrate, linking each of its four base tiles to two central Fabric Hub Tiles. The Fabric Hubs centralize key system functions, including memory controllers, I/O and coherency infrastructure.
Diamond Rapids Incorporates Robust Memory And I/O Complements For Agentic Workloads
Likewise, Intel significantly bolstered the platform’s memory subsystem to satisfy the data efficiency requirements of enterprise-scale agentic AI. Diamond Rapids expands memory support to a 16-channel architecture, capable of utilizing DDR5 memory up to 8,000MT/s as well as MRDIMMs reaching transfer rates of up to 12,800MT/s. The platform’s I/O fabric also delivers 128 lanes of PCIe Gen 6, CXL 3.0, and Ultra Path Interconnect 3.0 links.
Diamond Rapids also introduces native Advanced Vector Extensions 10.2 to support symmetrical 512-bit vector processing across performance and efficiency paradigms, alongside refreshed Advanced Matrix Extensions for native AI workload acceleration. Intel also debuted Advanced Performance Extensions, an instruction set that doubles general-purpose registers from 16 to 32, reducing memory load operations by 10% and store operations by 20% without requiring software developers to rewrite existing code bases.
Power management features integrated directly into the SoC help tame the energy demands of such a massive configuration. There's a core idle power state that retains L2 cache data while lowering power draw, priority-core turbo boosts for single-threaded bottlenecks, and specialized thermal management to dynamically balance power allocation between compute cores, high-speed memory, and external I/O channels.