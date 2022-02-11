Intel Core i9-13900K 24-Core Raptor Lake CPU Breaks Cover In Benchmark Leak





We're always looking toward the future around here, and so it goes that we have a mildly juicy leak for you regarding Intel's next-generation desktop CPUs. Raptor Lake is the codename for the 13th-generation Core series, and if what we've heard from past leaks is accurate, it will be fundamentally similar to Alder Lake, with slight refinements to the P-cores, a pile of extra L2 cache , and the addition of eight more E-cores. That gives a total of 24 cores and 32 threads on the top-end SKU.





If you can't read this, click it.



Don't be fooled by the "32 physical cores" listing; extant 12th-generation CPUs show up with physical cores = logical cores as well. Ashes was never updated for Alder Lake, so it doesn't understand the core topology. It takes a bit of assumption to reach the conclusion that this is a Core i9-13900K sample, but all of Intel's extant CPUs with 32 threads would have showed up with the correct core count, and Intel's 32-core CPUs are big Xeons that probably wouldn't be able to catch an Alder Lake Core i9-12900K in this Ashes benchmark.



