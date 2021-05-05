Alleged Intel 12th Gen Core-1800 16-Core Alder Lake-S CPU Spotted With 4.6GHz Turbo





Hey, have you heard, Intel is launching a hybrid CPU architecture later this year, called Alder Lake . Of course you have, because Alder Lake is not a secret—Intel's already talked about it a few times, albeit in very small doses. Official details are still several months away, presumably, but leaks and rumors offer up a potential glimpse of what is to come. One of the latest leaks highlights a Core-1800 SKU.





It's not clear if Intel will go with a simplified naming scheme, dropping "i9," "i7," "i5," and "i3" monikers (unlikely), of if that is just how early engineering samples are being recognized at the moment. Probably the latter, but we will have to wait and see. In any event, it is said that internally, Intel is calling this chip a Core-1800 processor.





The Core-1800 apparently landed in the hands of Igor Lab's, which says this is a B0 stepping and not a final variant. It features 8 high performance Golden Cove cores with Hyper Threading support, and 8 power efficient Gracemont cores. So the configuration here is a 16-core/24-thread CPU (8 Golden Cove cores + 8 threads + 8 Gracemont cores = 24 threads).





Alder Lake is a heterogeneous architecture, similar in concept to Arm's big.LITTLE approach, in that it pairs high performance cores with lower power cores on the same die. It's paid off handsomely in the mobile sector, but will it benefit desktop platforms? Time will tell.







Click to Enlarge (Source: Igor's Lab)







As with other Alder Lake-S processors, the Core-1800 uses a new LGA 1700 socket. The early sample only has a 1.8GHz base clock for the big cores, but can hit some decent turbo frequencies...