CATEGORIES
home News

Intel Core Ultra 9 290K Plus Battles Ryzen 9 9950X3D In Benchmark Leak

by Paul LillyTuesday, January 13, 2026, 09:10 AM EDT
Intel Core Ultra 200S processor on a blue background (render).
To our surprise, CES came and went without a roll out of Intel's upcoming Arrow Lake Refresh processors that it's hinted about in recent months, though on hindsight it's probably because it wanted Panther Lake to have the spotlight all to itself. Nevertheless, we're one day closer to an Arrow Lake Refresh launch, and also another leaked benchmark closer, this time featuring a Core Ultra 9 290K Plus SKU.

Previously, Intel's Core Ultra 7 270K Plus made an early appearance on Geekbench, giving us a peek the performance expectations for refresh. This time, it's a higher-end model with the same core configuration as the Core Ultra 9 285K (8 performance cores and 16 efficiency cores), but with faster clock speeds and faster DDR5-7200 memory support (compared to DDR5-6400 on Arrow Lake).

Incidentally, the Geekbench listing shows the Core Ultra 9 290K Plus paired with 48GB of DDR5-8000 memory, which could be helping the scores above and beyond what the clock speed gains bring to the table. And speaking of clocks, the listing shows the base clock at 3.7GHz and boost clock at 5.8GHz, the latter of which is a 100MHz increase over the Core Ultra 9 285K.

Here are the results...

Geekbench results for an Intel Core Ultra 9 290K Plus processor.
Source: Geekbench

The chip scored 3,456 in the single-core test, and if that were to become the average, it would dethrone AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D at the top of Geekbench's collection of average single-core results, which currently leads the official pack at 3,397.

It's not a huge victory—just around 1.7%—but an impressive win all the same. It's also nearly 8% higher than the average score for the Core Ultra 9 285K.

The Core Ultra 9 290K Plus also posted a strong multi-core score of 24,610. That doesn't lead the pack—Geekbench has AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9985WX at the top of the chart with a score of 31,573—but it does beat the Ryzen 9 9950X3D (22,156) by 11% and the Core Ultra 9 285K (22,580) by 9%.

Weird Al Yankovic once sang It's All About the Pentiums, but for Arrow Lake Refresh, leaked Geekbench scores suggests that in the modern era, it's all about the clock speed (at least in this context).
Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), arrow lake, arrow lake refresh, core ultra 9 290k plus
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment