Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus Benchmark Leak Teases Arrow Lake Refresh Performance





It feels like each passing day brings with it a new leak or rumored related to Intel's upcoming Arrow Lake-S Refresh processors. That's not actually the case, of course, but the leaks are starting to pile up, the latest of which is a benchmark run. The chip in question is an unannounced (and obviously not-yet-released) Core Ultra 7 270K Plus processor nestled in a Gigabyte Z890 Eagle WiFi7 motherboard.





While not formally announced yet, Arrow Lake-S Refresh is basically official, with Intel referencing the chip line in a recently updated Plan of Record document for the Core Ultra 200S family. The document suggests that Intel won't slap a Core Ultra 300S badge on the refreshed chips, which adds credibility to the newest benchmark leak.





The document also highlights support for CUDIMMs up to DDR5-7200 memory. This is a new speed tier for Arrow Lake, though as with the current models, standard UDIMMs and SODIMMs will be limited to 5,600 MT/s, while CSODIMMs will be able to hit 6,400 MT/s.







Source: Geekbench





It remains to be seen how this will impact performance. While we wait to find out for sure, Geekbench is showing a benchmark run for a Core Ultra 7 270K processor (as spotted by Benchleaks), which scored 3,235 in the single-core test and 21,368 in the multi-core test. According to the database entry, the chip is configured with 8 P-cores, 16 E-cores, a 3.7GHz base clock, a 5.4GHz boost clock (Benchleaks report it maxed out at 5,495MHz), and 36MB of L3 cache.





We can turn to our Ryzen 9 9950X3D review for a mostly fresh roundup of scores to compare against. Here's a look...













Looking at our own collection of Geekbench results, the leaked Core Ultra 7 270K Plus scores roughly in line with the Core Ultra 9 285K for both the single-core and multi-core results, putting the chip near the top of the chart.





According to Geekbench, the results were obtained in a test system with 64GB of DDR5-4800 RAM. Combined with early drivers and BIOS revisions, we're not likely seeing the best the Core Ultra 7 270K can do. Even so, the leaked scores are about in line with what we'd expect, which is a good sign for Intel's Arrow Lake-S Refresh lineup.