Intel's Core i9-12900KS Special Edition CPU Pricing Revealed In Brief Newegg Appearance

It was listed for $799.99, plus a few extra bucks for shipping. And yes, this was a "shipped by Newegg" listing rather than a marketplace seller. While the product page has since been removed, it didn't go dark before the Wayback Machine could snap and store a cached copy. Here's a look...

Core i9-12900KS: $799.99

$799.99 Core i9-12900K: $610.99

$610.99 Core i9-12900KF: $579.49

$579.49 Core i7-12700K: $384.99

$384.99 Core i7-12700KF: $373.42

$373.42 Core i5-12600K: $278.98

$278.98 Core i5-12600KF: $269.88

There are all street prices. Intel's recommend customer price (RCP) for the Core i9-12900K is $589-$599, for bulks orders of 1,000 units. Retail pricing is often a little higher, as is the case here. That said, Newegg's list price for the Core i9-12900KS represents a nearly 31 percent premium over the Core i9-12900K.





What that gets you are faster clocks at a higher base TDP. Intel is cherry-picking the best silicon for the Special Edition SKU, which sports a 150W base TDP. That's 25W higher than the regular variant. The Turbo TDP is the same on both CPUs (241W).





The core configuration is the same as well—both are 16-core/24-thread CPUs with eight performance cores and eight efficiency cores. Likewise, the base clocks are the same on both chips, with the E-cores running at 2.4GHz and the P-cores clocked at 3.2GHz. However, the Core i9-12900KS cranks the E-core turbo clock to 4GHZ (up from 3.9GHz) and the P-core turbo clock to 5.5GHz (up from 5.2GHz).





So those are gains of 100MHz and 300MHz on the E-cores and P-cores, respectively. You might be able to overclock a Core i9-12900K to achieve the same clocks, but with the Core i9-12900KS, those are stock settings.



