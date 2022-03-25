CATEGORIES
by Paul LillyFriday, March 25, 2022, 12:35 PM EDT

Intel's Core i9-12900KS Special Edition CPU Pricing Revealed In Brief Newegg Appearance

Intel Core i9 box on a desktop in front of a gaming PC
For a brief while, it seemed as though Intel had unexpectedly released its binned 12th Gen Core i9-12900KS processor this morning, because Newegg went live with a product listing and was accepting orders for the part. Instead, it looks like the retailer may have jumped the gun. Newegg pulled the listing a couple hours after it went live, but barring a pricing mistake (or gouging), we now know how much this chip will command.

It was listed for $799.99, plus a few extra bucks for shipping. And yes, this was a "shipped by Newegg" listing rather than a marketplace seller. While the product page has since been removed, it didn't go dark before the Wayback Machine could snap and store a cached copy. Here's a look...

Newegg listing for an Intel Core i9-12900KS
Let's compare the pricing with what Intel's other Alder Lake CPUs are selling for right now...
There are all street prices. Intel's recommend customer price (RCP) for the Core i9-12900K is $589-$599, for bulks orders of 1,000 units. Retail pricing is often a little higher, as is the case here. That said, Newegg's list price for the Core i9-12900KS represents a nearly 31 percent premium over the Core i9-12900K.

What that gets you are faster clocks at a higher base TDP. Intel is cherry-picking the best silicon for the Special Edition SKU, which sports a 150W base TDP. That's 25W higher than the regular variant. The Turbo TDP is the same on both CPUs (241W).

The core configuration is the same as well—both are 16-core/24-thread CPUs with eight performance cores and eight efficiency cores. Likewise, the base clocks are the same on both chips, with the E-cores running at 2.4GHz and the P-cores clocked at 3.2GHz. However, the Core i9-12900KS cranks the E-core turbo clock to 4GHZ (up from 3.9GHz) and the P-core turbo clock to 5.5GHz (up from 5.2GHz).

So those are gains of 100MHz and 300MHz on the E-cores and P-cores, respectively. You might be able to overclock a Core i9-12900K to achieve the same clocks, but with the Core i9-12900KS, those are stock settings.

Whether that's worth paying $799.99 for, well, we'll find out when the chip releases for real. it will also be interesting to see how it fares against AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which releases on April 20 for $449. That has half as many cores and threads as AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 5950X, but the company claims the stacked 3D V-cache will translate to a 15 percent performance gain in games.
