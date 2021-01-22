Intel Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake-S With 5.3GHz Turbo Crushes Single-Threaded Benchmark





Intel is sticking with its 14-nanometer node for one more generation of desktops CPUs, that being its 11th Gen Core lineup based on Rocket Lake-S. However, the company is also claiming a big boost in IPC (instructions per clock) performance. As in, to the tune of 19 percent. If the latest leak is any indication, Rocket Lake-S is going to bring the boom.







Despite being another iteration of 14nm, Rocket Lake-S is a major architecture upgrade over Comet Lake-S, with Cypress Cove cores underneath the hood. In addition to a enticing IPC gain, Rocket Lake-S also brings some feature upgrades to the table, like PCI Express 4.0 support (which will mostly benefit users who want to install an ultra-fast PCIe 4.0 SSD).





One of the chips on tap is the Core i9-11900K unveiled at CES 2021 . It will rank as the flagship part, sporting 8 cores and 16 threads clocked at up to 5.3GHz. But how fast it is really, with PC workloads? A cameo on Geekbench suggests it's very fast. Have a look...









The chip is nestled into a Gigabyte Z490 Aorus Master motherboard with 32GB of DDR4 memory. It's possible that newer Z590 motherboards could eek out even more performance from the Rocket Lake-S chip, but as things stand, the single-core score of 1,892 is mighty impressive.





How impressive, exactly? It's around 30 percent higher than the typical single-score score for a 10th Gen Core i9-10900K (Comet Lake-S), the chip it will be replacing. Bear in mind that single-threaded performance is not the same as IPC. That said, if the leaked benchmark run is an accurate reflection of the Core i9-11900K, then enthusiasts are in for treat.





This also bodes well for Intel's effort to compete with AMD's line of Zen 3 CPUs, at least for single-threaded workloads. Have a look at this...













Going up against AMD's top Zen 3 part, the Ryzen 9 5950X , the Core i9-11900K is able to post a higher single-threaded score. And that's actually one of the highest scores for the Ryzen 9 5950X—Geekbench shows it averages 1,682. Compared to the average, the Core i9-11900K's score is 12.5 percent higher.



