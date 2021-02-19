Intel Core i9-11900K CPU's Groovy Retail Box Leaks, Core i5-11600K Makes Benchmark Debut





Intel is getting ready to launch Rocket Lake to the retail space in just a few weeks (end of March), at which point we will finally have some concrete answers for the most burning questions— Rocket Lake pricing , performance, and all that jazz. As we wait, some last-minute leaks are trickling in, including a benchmark entry for the upcoming Core i5-11600K, and what appears to be official press renderings for Rocket Lake's funky retail packaging.





Let's start with the benchmark leak, shall we? Geekbench is the popular hangout for unreleased processors, and that is where the Core i5-11600K has made an early appearance. According to the listing, it is a 6-core/12-thread chip with a 3.9GHz base clock and 4.9GHz turbo frequency. It also wields 12MB of L3 cache.









The benchmark entry indicates it was installed in a Gigabyte Z490M motherboard with 16GB of DDR4-2133 RAM. It's not yet clear how memory speeds will affect Rocket Lake (AMD processors have benefited more from faster RAM up to this point), but DDR4-2133 is rather slow. It's also worth nothing that Intel's 500-series chipset could potentially squeeze some additional performance out of Rocket Lake.





That said, the Core i5-11600K in this instance posted a single-core of 1,565. It is an uninspiring result that puts it below the average single-core scores of AMD's entire Ryzen 5000 series of desktop CPUs. Here's a partial list of average scores....