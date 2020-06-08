Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake Leak Shows Huge Xe Graphics Performance Leap

In the leaked benchmark above, the Core i7-1165G7 posted the following scores:

Overall: 7,370

Physics: 11,879

Graphics: 6,919

Combined: 6,873

The Physics and Graphics scores are the ones of primary interest, because they isolate the CPU and GPU, respectively. For context, @_rogame points out that a Ryzen 7 4800U gets a 11,917 Physics score and 6,121 Graphics score.





The Ryzen 7 4800U is an 8-core/16-thread processor with a 1.8GHz base clock and 4.2GHz boost clock, along with 8 Vega compute units (CUs) clocked at 1,750MHz. It's a burly chip in the low power space for thin and light laptops.





Assuming all of these numbers are accurate, the Core i7-1165G7 comes out just slightly behind in the Physics test (a near-tie), and impressively ahead in the Graphics test. Or as the leaker puts it, "Tiger Lake is showing some amazing numbers."





The caveat (beyond the usual disclaimer surrounding leaked data) is that 3DMark 11 is a decade-old benchmark. It is not demanding by today's standards, so we would caution against getting too excited about these figures. We also do not know what the TPD was set at on the Ryzen part—it has a default 15W TDP, but is configurable to 25W.



