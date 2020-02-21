Intel Comet Lake-S Desktop CPU Pricing Leaks Online, Should AMD Be Worried?





We getting increasingly close to the launch of Intel's 10th generation Core desktop processors based on its Comet Lake-S architecture , as evidenced by the types of leaks that are emerging . There have been leaked photos of actual CPUs, and now some overseas retail stores have posted product listings with pricing information.







Comet Lake-S is another iteration of Intel's 14-nanometer node. Intel continues to refine its 14nm manufacturing, and Comet Lake-S will bring more cores and faster speeds to the mainstream desktop category. Meanwhile, AMD is sitting pretty at 7nm with its latest generation Ryzen 3000 series CPUs based on its Zen 2 architecture





Pricing will be key in how Comet Lake-S is received on the desktop. Perhaps giving us a potential glimpse of what to expect, Twitter user and frequent leaker @momomo_us highlighted some pricing info from a couple of Czech and Slovakian retailers.













Take all this with a grain of salt because (A) it's essentially a leak, considering Comet Lake-S CPUs have not yet launched, and (B) pricing can vary by region. That said, here's what we are looking at, based on the latest leaks...