Intel CEO Hints At Stacked Cache On Future CPUs Sometime After Meteor Lake





We're in the second day of Intel's Innovation '23 event, and our man Dave is on the scene . Intel held a Q&A session today where members of the tech press were allowed to fling questions at CEO Pat Gelsinger. There was some interesting discussion in the Q&A, but arguably the most interesting question to our audience was one about whether Intel would adopt a 3D cache approach similar to AMD and its "X3D" CPUs equipped with 3D V-cache.





Intel did add-on CPU cache first, way back in 2013.



"When you reference V-Cache, you're talking about a very specific technology that TSMC does with some of its customers as well. [...] That particular type of technology isn't something that's part of Meteor Lake, but in our roadmap, you're seeing the idea of 3D silicon where we'll have cache on one die, and we'll have CPU compute on the stacked die on top of it, and obviously using EMIB and Foveros we'll be able to compose different capabilities."



His response is really interesting. He notes the idea in the roadmap of stacking CPU compute on a cache die. That sounds a lot like the "Adamantine" cache that was thought to exist in Meteor Lake. The theory was that the base tile on which the other tiles rest would include a large L4 cache, possibly as a system-level cache. Adamantine, or "ADM" for short, is or was definitely a thing at Intel, but we haven't heard a peep about it lately.





This image from an Intel patent confirms that ADM is real, at least.