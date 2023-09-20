See Meteor Lake And Thunderbolt 5 In Action At Intel's Innovation '23 Event
HotHardware honcho Dave Altavilla is on location at Intel's Innovation '23 event, and that means he's getting to check out all the latest and upcoming hardware from the blue team. Fortunately, that means you get to check it out, too, because he's doing some brief videos on the demos he sees. We've got two new clips on the HotHardware YouTube channel for you to enjoy.
The first clip is the longer of the two; it's a demo of a Raptor Lake Refresh laptop with Thunderbolt 5 support. The machine is connected to a Thunderbolt 5 dock with 2TB of NVMe storage inside, and then that dock is handling all of the I/O for the machine. That includes both the keyboard and the mouse as well as the speakers, a 4K monitor, and a 6K monitor, all on top of a 4K webcam.
All of this hardware is running off of the machine's integrated graphics, and the gentleman in the clip demos the machine by seamlessly editing 8K video while livestreaming his work to the internet and simultaneously recording it using Open Broadcaster Software. He even opens the webcam to let Dave look at himself, and the experience remains responsive. It's an impressive demo.
The second clip is shorter, but no less impressive. Another Intel employee has a Meteor Lake prototype laptop connected to a large external screen, and demonstrates the live application of AI-powered video effects to a short clip. Thanks to the presence of the Meteor Lake NPU, applying the VFX in real time to the video only takes about 20% CPU time on the system. Not bad at all considering it's layering like five different effects on what appears to be a pretty high-res video.
Of course, we probably didn't have to tell you about these posts on YouTube. After all, faithful reader, you're already subscribed to our YouTube channel, right? Hey, it costs you nothing. We do livestreams where we talk about the biggest tech news and also illuminating interviews with industry personnel. Don't miss out!