CATEGORIES
home News

Intel CEO To Give A Keynote At Computex 2024, Will Arrow Lake CPUs Make A Debut?

by Zak KillianThursday, March 07, 2024, 02:45 PM EDT
Intel Pat Gelsinger Hero
TAITRA, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, has just announced that Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will deliver a keynote speech at Computex Taipei. Gelsinger is scheduled to go on stage June 4th, and the release from TAITRA says that he will "detail how Intel's AI portfolio ... unlocks new possibilities in the data center and cloud", which gives the impression that his keynote may center around business chips, not consumer processors.

However, Gelsinger will be going up on stage a day after AMD's CEO Lisa Su delivers the opening keynote for the show. In her keynote, Dr. Su is expected to announce upcoming Ryzen CPU products based on AMD's "Nirvana" Zen 5 processor architecture, and possibly also Radeon graphics products based on RDNA 4. It might not look great for Intel if Gelsinger doesn't have an appropriate response.

intel and moores law

That's not to say that Intel doesn't have anything to show. The company's Arrow Lake processors are expected to launch in the second half of this year, and there's no better time than Computex to announce them. Arrow Lake is expected to bring Meteor Lake's tiled construction and updated processor architectures to the desktop. It will be interesting to see if Arrow Lake can muster much uplift in CPU performance over the power-thirsty 14th-generation Core processors; according to rumors, the newer chips may not clock as high as those.

In fact, speaking of "14th-generation Core", it seems like Intel's next-generation desktop CPUs are going to adopt the new numbering of the "Core Ultra" branding already in use with its Meteor Lake mobile processors. Of course, along with Arrow Lake, we're expecting to hear about the new LGA 1851 platform for these parts, which means that we'll probably also see new motherboards. In fact, if that's the case, we expect we'll start seeing leaks of those boards in the coming weeks before the show.

intel arc codenames
It's high time Battlemage made an apperaance.

We're also eager to hear more about Intel's second-generation Arc GPUs, codenamed Battlemage. Arc Alchemist was launched limping out of the gate, but the Intel graphics team's hard work on the drivers have made the Arc A770 and especially the Arc A750 turn out to be excellent values for the lower-midrange discrete GPU segment. If you haven't kept up with the improvements for Arc, check out our review of the Predator Bifrost Arc A770 GPU.

Of course, none of this is guaranteed. Arrow Lake is expected to use Intel's 20A process for at least some tiles, and it's possible that it simply isn't ready yet. In that case, Gelsinger's address may focus entirely on the company's new and upcoming Xeon products, including the 288-core Sierra Forest as well as next year's Granite Rapids, which is expected to be a huge evolution over the extant Emerald Rapids family.
Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), arrow lake, computex 2024
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment