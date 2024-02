AMD Ryzen 9000 Series Zen 5 CPU Details Suggest Key Architecture Upgrades

We've heard in the past that AMD's Zen 5 architecture is going to represent a major departure from the current and previous Zen architectures. Zen 4 is still essentially an evolution of the original Zen design at heart, while Zen 5 is supposed to be significantly redesigned, although the degree of separation from previous AMD Ryzen processors varies depending on who you ask





The list of capabilties from the GCC patch.

That's a whole bunch of jargon that probably doesn't mean anything to you unless you're a developer, but AVXVNNI are some of the AVX-512 neural network instructions that Intel branded "DLBoost" . Meanwhile, VP2INTERSECT is arguably one of the most useful instructions in the AVX-512 ISA extension, with the ability to rapidly accelerate things like database searches or ray tracing calculations.







Bigos' analysis of the Zen 5 details revealed in the GCC patch.

AMD's current-generation Ryzen 7000 desktop processors came out in September of 2022. That's over 16 months ago. Intel's gearing up to launch its own Arrow Lake second-generation tiled processors on the desktop, and naturally, AMD is readying its competitor : the Zen 5 architecture and the CPUs bearing it, likely to be the Ryzen 9000 family.Well, we have the first truly concrete details of any real note on AMD's Zen 5 CPUs now thanks to an "enablement" patch submitted to the GNU Compiler Collection, or GCC. A lot of people will say things about the relevance of the C language family in general, and GCC in particular, but the fact is that it still underpins the vast majority of Linux. Naturally, AMD has to make sure GCC understands Zen 5 to get the best performance on its new CPUs.The new patch adds "-march=znver5" support, meaning that the compiler can target Zen 5 as a microarchitecture. As the handsome and talented Michael Larabel says over at Phoronix , the most notable part of the patch is that it enumerates the capabilities of "znver5", including all of the x86 instruction set extensions that it supports. This confirms that Zen 5 will add support for AVXVNNI, MOVDIRI, MOVDIR64B, AVX512VP2INTERSECT, and PREFETCHI.Over on the Anandtech forums, member Bigos dug into the patch and sorted out a few more salient details about the Zen 5 architecture. Compared to Zen 4, Zen 5 will apparently have 50% more ALU pipes, an extra AGU pipe, double the floating-point store pipes, and grossly-expanded capabilities for all of the processor's functional units.These architecture changes should improve per-clock performance, and give some credence to the rumors of greatly-increased instructions-per-clock (IPC) throughput on Zen 5. However, we're still dubious on the "30% IPC" improvement claim that's been bandied about by many people, including RedGamingTech . We're expecting something along the lines of AMD's own forecasts; probably more like a 10-15% increase in single-threaded IPC, perhaps with some corner cases trending higher.If AMD can maintain the same clock rates as the current-generation Ryzen 7000 CPUs on its next-generation parts, that's still going to be a really solid generational uplift over what are already very fast CPUs. Here's looking forward to AMD's Zen 5 CPUs, expected to appear later this year