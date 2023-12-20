Intel Roadmap Leak Reveals When To Expect Next-Gen Arc Battlemage Discrete GPUs
"AI Everywhere" marketing push and its upcoming products. Japanese site 4Gamer managed to grab the deck, and most interesting out of it is almost assuredly this roadmap slide:
It's in Japanese, but we can translate the important parts for you. At the top, it says "PCクライアント向け製品", or "Client PC segment products", and below that it lists the various CPU products that have come out this year including the Core Ultra processors that we just reviewed. Then there's the Sapphire Rapids and Emerald Rapids workstation chips, and the Arc Pro and Arc A580 GPUs.
On the far right side of the chart, you'll see "今後の製品", which translates to "upcoming products." It's a little hard to see due to the resolution, but if you zoom in, you'll notice that the graphic used to represent the upcoming GPU product includes the image of the "Battlemage" character. Intel's actually used this exact graphic before on a previous roadmap to represent the second-generation Arc GPU.
We're taking this to be a fairly explicit statement that Intel fully expects to launch Battlemage in 2024. Sure, that's been the plan for a while, but it's nice to see another recent confirmation of the fact. Unfortunately, this doesn't tell us anything about what Battlemage will actually be like. Earlier leaks painted Battlemage as a major revision of Alchemist combined with an increase in EU count, not unlike the jump from Navi 21 (Radeon RX 6900 XT) to Navi 31 (RX 7900 XTX).
We've been using Arc quite a bit lately, and the drivers have become remarkably solid, with even ancient OpenGL and DirectX 9 titles working fine. If Intel can improve the efficiency issues that the extant Arc GPUs struggle with, a hypothetical Arc B970 could be a serious contender in the GPU market. Even if it doesn't threaten the GeForce RTX 4090 or Radeon RX 7900 XTX, depending on how it's priced, it might be a great value.
Japanese Intel roadmap shared by 4Gamer.