A New Intel Arc B770 Battlemage GPU Leak Suggests A Launch Is Finally Imminent





Oh yeah, Intel is on the verge of releasing the hotly-anticipated, NVIDIA RTX-fighting flagship GPU, the Arc B770 Battlemage into the wild. This second-generation card is generating significant buzz as leaked information points to an impressive set of specifications, a launch window in late 2025 (just in time for Christmas), and potentially a price point to put added pressure on its competitors.





Packaging for Intel's next GPU being made pic.twitter.com/H5Jmk5Y6a0 — Haze (@Haze2K1) September 7, 2025

Over on X, leaked shipping manifests from Intel's assembly plant in Vietnam, suggest that the B770 is closer than ever to a public release. The appearance of BMG-G31 GPU dies in shipping manifests mirrors the timeline of the B580 launch pretty much exactly a year go, indicating that either a November or December debut is highly likely.















If the rumors are true, the Arc B770 is poised to be a powerful contender against offerings from AMD and NVIDIA. It is expected to feature a significant upgrade in its architecture , based on Intel's new Xe2 platform, specifically 32 Xe2 cores and a generous 16GB of GDDR6 video memory on a 256-bit bus. These specifications suggest a card built for high-performance 1440p gaming and content creation, a market segment where VRAM capacity is becoming increasingly important.





Intel Arc B580



Early performance estimates, especially so since Intel has been mum about it, position the B770 as capable of challenging the performance of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 and even potentially competing with the RTX 5070





Besides performance, the key to the Arc B770 being a success may lie in how Intel prices the thing. After a strong showing in the budget category, consumers are probably expecting a product with strong value for money. Even though we're speculating at this point, it wouldn't be surprising if Intel sells the the 16GB VRAM B770 for slightly above the MSRP of, say, an RTX 4070 8GB.