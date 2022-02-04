Intel Arc Alchemist A370M GPU Benchmark Leak Strikes At The Heart Of NVIDIA's Mobile Line-Up





It's critically important when talking about processor performance, whether CPU or GPU , that we consider many types of applications. A chip that performs well in one application or workload may not perform very well in another. This can be down to hardware design, driver optimizations, or even application optimizations, and it's quite difficult to predict, which is why when we do benchmarks , we try to hit a wide array of tests.

The venerable SiSoft SANDRA includes numerous benchmark tests, but the one we're looking at today is the GPGPU benchmark. This test uses OpenCL to run a crunchy compute workload on whatever devices you select in your system. It supports any CPU or GPU that can run OpenCL, which is basically everything on the market.





It's true that SANDRA says the test was run on a single device. Unfortunately, that's not informative because Sandra always says that in this test. This specific test is a general compute test using OpenCL, and when you run it, you can select which devices to use for the test. If you peer into the result, you'll note that the result lists two "threads." On this specific test, that actually means two OpenCL threads, or two devices. Don't believe us? Check out these other results on the SANDRA database that clearly include two devices and list "Devices/Threads: 1/2":





Let us know if you find a Vega part with 4256 SPs. Cayman with 18GB GDDR? Not likely.







Our own UHD Graphics 770 result. Click to see the full result.

