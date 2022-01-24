Alleged Intel Arc Alchemist Laptop GPUs Detailed In Mobile Specs Roundup

If Intel's statements at CES 2022 are anything to go by, we're probably going to see its Arc Alchemist discrete GPUs appearing in laptops before we'll see them in desktop form. That date could be as soon as next week, in fact, but it also could be later; we don't actually know.

If you're hungry for info on the final configurations of Intel's first discrete GPUs in two decades, well, we've already reported on the rumored specifications several times before. Now it seems that we have probable confirmation of some those specs in what appears to be a very legitimate-looking Intel slide from known leaker HXL (known as @9550Pro on Twitter).





Image from @9550Pro on Twitter.



Olrak, another familiar name in the hardware rumors circuit, took this latest information and made the chart below. Click it if you can't read it. This chart compiles essentially all of what we know (or thinks we know) about Intel's DG2 "Alchemist" GPU products. Again, there's really not a lot of new information here, but it's nice to see it all in a neat format like this.





Image from @Olrak29_ on Twitter.

